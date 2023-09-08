Joanne McNally launches her own clothing brand: ‘I don’t say this a lot but I’m excited’

Joanne McNally has officially launched her own clothing brand.

The comedian has shot to fame in recent years, thanks to the success of her Prosecco Express tour, and the popularity of her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts with Vogue Williams.

While the 40-year-old has already got a packed schedule, Joanne has decided to add another string to her bow by releasing her own clothing range.

Speaking on her Instagram Story today, Joanne said: “Bit of news, you know the clothing line that I’ve been threatening to bring out for a while now with the trucker caps and the metallic bags, well it’s here.

“It’s ready to go, the website is up and running, we’re taking pre-orders now so we’re gonna see how we go and then we’re gonna add to the line, we don’t have a huge amount of stuff at the moment…”

After linking the brand’s website, she revealed: “The line is called Anxious Preoccupied, it’s named after my favourite attachment style.”

“I mean I don’t say this a lot but I’m excited.”

The brand is selling hats and tote bags for the moment, but Joanne said they will be adding more items later this year – including tracksuits.

Joanne also explained she initially planned to sell the items as merch, but decided to create an entire brand instead.

“It’s been great craic, and we’re only getting started,” she told her followers.