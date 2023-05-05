Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Joanna Cooper jets abroad for hen party ahead of wedding to Irish rugby star Conor Murray

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Joanna Cooper has jetted abroad for her hen party, ahead of her wedding Conor Murray next month.

The Derry native will marry her Irish rugby star fiancé on June 5, 2023.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the model reposted a video of herself wearing a veil in Dublin Airport while enjoying a pre-flight tipple.

It’s understood Joanna will celebrate her hen with a group of her closest friends in Barcelona, Spain this weekend.

The former Miss Universe Ireland announced her engagement to the rugby player last March, after four years together.

Conor, 34, proposed to Joanna, 29, while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Joanna showed off her diamond ring, and wrote: “Always & forever 🤍.”

The couple have been dating since early 2018, and moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Since then, Conor and Joanna have taken another big step in their relationship by getting a dog together, who they named Kevin.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us