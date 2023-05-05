Joanna Cooper jets abroad for hen party ahead of wedding to Irish rugby star Conor Murray

Joanna Cooper has jetted abroad for her hen party, ahead of her wedding Conor Murray next month.

The Derry native will marry her Irish rugby star fiancé on June 5, 2023.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the model reposted a video of herself wearing a veil in Dublin Airport while enjoying a pre-flight tipple.

It’s understood Joanna will celebrate her hen with a group of her closest friends in Barcelona, Spain this weekend.

The former Miss Universe Ireland announced her engagement to the rugby player last March, after four years together.

Conor, 34, proposed to Joanna, 29, while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Joanna showed off her diamond ring, and wrote: “Always & forever 🤍.”

The couple have been dating since early 2018, and moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Since then, Conor and Joanna have taken another big step in their relationship by getting a dog together, who they named Kevin.