Jennifer Zamparelli reveals she’s stuck in the UK due to flight cancellations

Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed she’s stuck in the UK.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter is unable to get home to Dublin, as a number of flights have been cancelled due to the cold weather.

Aifric O’Connell filled in for Jen on her radio show this morning, and spoke to her over the phone about her situation.

Jen said: “I’m stuck in the UK. It’s an absolute nightmare. I live here now. So thank you so much for taking over the show.”

“I can’t believe what’s happened. The thing is, I had to be in the UK because we had a family funeral so there was no way I wasn’t coming over.”

“We left on Friday, and we were in the airport for 4 hours… I can do a 4 hour delay, that’s no problem. But I have a seven-year-old with me, and after 4 hours, 5 hours, then the flight was cancelled.”

“Couldn’t get out on the Saturday, came back to the airport on Sunday, more delays. 4 hours, 5 hours, finally get on the flight and made it to Bristol, but now I’m stuck here and I can’t get back.”