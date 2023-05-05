Jennifer Zamparelli and Lottie Ryan FINALLY reveal their exciting project

Jennifer Zamparelli and Lottie Ryan have finally revealed their exciting project.

The broadcasters have announced a modern podcast on “real parenting”, titled Jen & Lottie Do… Parenting.

The upcoming podcast is a hilarious yet extremely honest and real discussion about parenting.

Jen and Lottie will discuss their deepest fears, epic fails and occasional yet fulfilling small wins as parents.

The two best friends will cover all of the topics we don’t learn about before becoming a parent – and there are a lot.

While Lottie is trying to navigate toddler melt downs, Jen is having her own melt down about how to talk about the birds and the bees.

The first episode of Jen & Lottie Do… Parenting will be released on Wednesday, May 10.

The remaining 11 episodes will be released on a weekly basis on all podcast platforms as well as YouTube.

Speaking about the upcoming podcast, Jen said: “I wish there was something like this for me as a new parent, because nothing prepares you for the gross stuff or the some of the crazy stuff that happens on a daily basis.”

“Myself and Lottie do not claim to have the answer, or any answers in fact! But we want to

create a safe and open space for all parents to come and be part of. A community of honest

parenting. No judgement. No advice. Just honesty.”

Meanwhile Lottie said: “This is something Jen and I have been working on for a long time. The fact that it’s finally here and ready to be born fills me with excitement, terror and butterflies – kind of like parenting!”

“We want to create a place for other parents, soon to be parents, or mates of people who are parents, to come and understand what this is really like!”