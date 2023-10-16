Jedward star left ‘shaken’ after attempted mugging by masked men

Jedward star Edward Grimes has revealed he was targeted by masked men in an attempted mugging.

The 32-year-old took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to warn fans to be vigilant while out and about.

The former X Factor star wrote: “Be careful everyone, two masked guys tried to mug me on bikes as I was talking on the phone!”

“Obviously shaken but was not expecting it! Seems like it’s happening all over London.”

“Felt my wrist and arm being grabbed from behind. It all happened so fast and didn’t have [my twin brother] John next to me!”

“Just would hate this to happen to anyone else and being made feel vulnerable,” the singer added.

One fan commented: “So kind of you to share your experience in the hope of helping others! Look after yourself, hope you’re not too shaken up! Sending you all the love.”

Another wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear that something like this happened to you, I hope you’re safe now, I’m so glad nothing happened to you.”

A third penned: “That sounds scary. I’m so sorry this happened to you. Hope you are alright. lots of love and stay safe.”