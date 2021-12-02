Jamie Dornan to be honoured with Oscar Wilde Award

The US-Ireland Alliance has announced Jamie Dornan will be honoured with an Oscar Wilde Award next year.

The annual event, held at J.J. Abrams office in Santa Monica, will take place on March 24, 2022 – the Thursday before the Academy Awards.

The Northern Ireland-born actor has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike for his roles in both film and television over the past few years.

He is currently being lauded for his moving role in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, about a young boy growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Jamie portrays the role of ‘Pa’, the boy’s father, alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds in the movie.

Other Oscar Wilde honorees will include his Belfast director Kenneth Branagh and Academy Award winning writer-director-producer Adam McKay.

Irish actor Dónall Ó Héalai will also receive the “Wilde Card”, an award presented to up-and-coming talent, and Irish performers Loah & Bantum and True Tides will perform at the event.

Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, said, “Jamie has spoken about how much this role meant to him – both in terms of how lucky it is to be in a film about your hometown and about how this role allows him to pay homage to his father, who died before being able to see this film.”

“BELFAST is very personal to Jamie and that shines through in his moving performance.”