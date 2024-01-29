Jamie Dornan gets emotional as he pays tribute to wife Amelia Warner

Jamie Dornan got emotional as he paid tribute to his wife Amelia Warner in a new interview.

The Belfast native has been married to the musician since 2013, and the couple share three daughters together – Dulcie, Elva and Alberta.

The 41-year-old got choked up as he mentioned his wife on Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs on Sunday.

At the end of his interview, Lauren asked: “Which one track of the eight you have shared with us today would you rush to save from the waves?”

Jamie replied, “Forever by the Beach Boys,” as it reminds him of his wife.

His voice cracking, the actor continued: “The one thing I would really need to get me through is the thought of my wife and everything that she has given me and our family.”

Earlier in the interview, Jamie candidly opened up about the death of his mother when he was just 16 years old.

The actor confessed he suffers from guilt for struggling to remember details about his mother Lorna, who was diagnosed with cancer when he was 14.

The 41-year-old recalled the moment his father Jim, who sadly died after contracting COVID-19 in March 2021, frankly telling him about his mother’s illness.

Jamie confessed: “I am sort of thankful it was told to me straight like that. It’s a funny thing.”

“I sometimes feel guilty saying this, but there’s a lot I don’t remember about her. You are not expecting any of that to be taken away.”

“My dad, I remember him saying ‘you can’t let this be the thing that defines us’ and I’m really grateful for those words.’

“He was trying to say that you can live a fulfilled, positive and happy life still, now that doesn’t lessen the impact of losing mum or anything but I guess it was just dad giving us the okay to see happiness in our future.”