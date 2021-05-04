James Patrice shares hilarious snap to mark Star Wars Day

The social media star dressed up for the occasion

James Patrice has shared a hilarious snap to mark Star Wars Day.

On May 4, Star Wars fans around the world celebrate George Lucas’ popular franchise, with Irish influencer James also marking the occasion.

The social media star shared a photo of himself dressed up as the late Carrie Fisher’s character Princess Leia, along with the caption: “May The 4th Be With You.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice)

Reacting to the hilarious post, one follower commented: “Nailed it! 🔥❤️😂😂😂😂”, while a second penned: “Now that was funny….😂😂😂😂”.

Ad

James has kept the nation entertained over the lockdown with his content, including his infamous ‘Malahide Woman’ skit.

Check out Malahide Woman’s appearance at this year’s Gossies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)