James Patrice lands role in new Irish drama series

James Patrice has landed a role in brand new Irish drama, Northern Lights.

The six-part series, airing on TG4, tells the story of two grieving strangers whose worlds collide on a rainy night in Dublin.

The series is a charming, intimate, funny, and realistic depiction of modern-day Dubliners, and was written by and stars Stephen Jones – who plays the leading role of Lloyd.

Northern Lights also stars Elva Trill as Áine, Jennifer Heylen as Denise, and Jay Duffy as Sean.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, James shared photos from his time on set and wrote: “Well gals, I’m BEYOND excira to say that I have a little part in tonight’s episode of ‘Northern Lights’ – an incredible Irish drama that’s airing on TG4!”

“Stephen Jones @jonesydublin has written a story that really is the most STUNNING telly I’ve seen in a long time.”

“The cast are quite literally phenomenal, I’ve bawled watching episodes 1 and 2 already.

“It’s such an honour to say that I’m a small part of such a wonderful production – I had an absolute ball and everyone involved was beyond lovely.

“Catch me (and me Karaoke Judge curly quiff!) tonight in episode 3 of ‘Northern Lights’ on TG4 at 10:35PM. Episodes 1-3 are streaming on the TG4 Player!,” he added, before thanking the casting agent and his own management.