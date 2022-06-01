Jake Carter reveals the downside of being ‘Nathan Carter’s younger brother’ in the music industry

Jake Carter has revealed the downside of being known as Nathan Carter’s younger brother in the music industry.

While the 23-year-old agrees his older brother helped put him on the map in Ireland, the Liverpool native has admitted his connection to Nathan has caused some issues.

Jake is primarily a pop singer, but many assume he favours the country genre just like his older sibling.

During an interview with the Irish Daily Mirror, Jake was asked if Nathan’s status as a country music star was a help or hindrance to his own music career.

The singer replied: “It is a bit of both really… Obviously it was a huge help getting to know different contacts and obviously Nathan has been in the music industry for so long so it has been a huge help.”

“But it definitely has been that big thing a lot of times if we even send singles to heads of music and radio and stuff, they just see the name Carter and think it is country and don’t think it will suit the station..”

“And you know that is still around and I am trying to tell people and get people to open the music and listen to it.”

“It has definitely taken time but we are slowly getting there, it will be a little bit longer I think before people actually realise what style of music I actually do. But yeah, it has been such a big help too so you have to weigh it up,” he explained.

Speaking about his close relationship with Nathan, Jake continued: “We were always very close.”

“I am eight years younger than him and I have kind of always been the younger annoying brother I suppose.”

“He couldn’t go out and I’d be there, do you know what I mean. I remember when I was in school then from the age of 13 I could fly over by myself on Ryanair.”

“And I remember every half term, saving up pocket money and booking a flight and flying over to Nathan and he wouldn’t even know I was coming until just before I’d text him, so he kind of always got landed with me.”

“So we’ve always been close from a young age,” he added.