Irish stars who got married in 2022

A lot of Irish stars said ‘I do’ in 2022.

From RTÉ stars to our favourite influencers, we’ve listed the well-known faces in Ireland who got married this year.

Take a look:

Patrick Feeney and Claire Hegarty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Feeney (@patrickfeeneymusic)

Country music star Patrick Feeney married his fiancée Claire Hegarty in a stunning Sligo wedding in April.

The Irish singer proposed to Claire over Easter last year, just one year after meeting her on Tinder.

The couple officially got married in the 5 star Markree Castle in Sligo on Sunday, and Patrick shared the first snap from their wedding on Instagram this morning.

Kellie Harrington and Mandy Loughlin

Kellie Harrington married her longtime love Mandy Loughlin on Friday, April 8.

The Irish boxer met her beau at a boxing club in Bray back in 2009, and the pair have been together ever since.

The couple both wore stunning white dresses for their special day, with Kellie opting to wear a pair of trousers underneath her gown.

Sinéad De Butléir and Eamonn McGinley

Irish blogger Sinéad De Butléir married her longtime love Eamonn McGinley in a stunning Spanish wedding in April.

The couple, who got engaged in Santorini back in 2019, tied the knot in front of family and friends in Nerja.

The former Kilkenny Rose wore a stunning dress from Love Ellie Bridal in County Cavan for her big day.

Carl Mullan and Aisling Brennan

Carl Mullan married his longterm love Aisling Brennan in an intimate ceremony in April.

The RTÉ star and the paediatric nurse, who were childhood friends, exchanged vows at Ballybeg House in Co. Wicklow, surrounded by their friends and family.

The bride, a frontline worker usually seen in scrubs, walked down the aisle with her mother in an elegant gown created by Irish designer Aoife Kennedy.

The newlyweds, who have been together for six years, tied the knot with their nine-month-old son Daibhí and dog Angie by their side.

Hannah Berner and Des Bishop

Comedian Des Bishop and Hannah Berner tied the knot at his home in the Hamptons in May, surrounded by their close friends and family.

The bride wore a stunning white wedding dress with a lacy bodice and thin straps, and accessorised with drop earrings and a sweet ‘H + D’ design painted on her ring fingernail.

Des, 46, wore a dark blue suit for the beachside wedding.

The newly weds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year, after just nine months of dating.

Des met Hannah, best known for appearing on the popular Bravo series Summer House, during the first coronavirus lockdown in America.

Kelly Fitzsimons

Irish influencer Kelly Fitzsimons finally married her longtime love Mark in, after two years of Covid delays.

The couple were originally supposed to wed in May 2020, but had to cancel their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They exchanged vows at Dublin’s City Hall, with their closest friends and family in attendance.

Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin

Country music star Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin exchanged vows in front of family and friends in Athlone, Westmeath in May.

The wedding party then went to the 5* Kilronan Castle in Roscommon for the evening reception.

The bride wore a gorgeous gown from Irish designer Geraldine O’Meara, which featured a sweetheart corset, thin straps and a long train.

Cliona and Simon dated for two years before she made their romance Instagram official in December 2020. Weeks later, the country music star shocked fans by announcing their engagement. Simon proposed to Cliona by their favourite lake, Lough Ree in Co. Westmeath, where he set up a stunning flower arch and candles. Bonnie Ryan and John Greenhalgh Bonnie Ryan married her teenage sweetheart John Greenhalgh in front of her closest family and friends at a sentimental location in Italy in May. The couple, who legally tied the knot in Dublin back in March, exchanged vows for the second time at St. Augustine’s Church in the village of La Machi. The bride stunned in an embroidered fishtail gown, which featured detachable balloon sleeves, and a long train at the back.

Lisa McHugh and Nathan Khan

Country music singer Lisa McHugh and her fiancé Nathan Khan tied the knot in front of family and friends in Donegal in June.

Lisa shared stunning photos from the couple’s big day to Instagram, along with the caption: “My forever 🤍 02.06.22 A beyond perfect day …”

The couple got engaged in July 2021, and they are parents to a one-year-old called Milo.

Grace Mongey and Chris Gernon

Irish influencer Grace Mongey married her longtime love Chris Gernon in a stunning ceremony in July.

The couple tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family on the grounds of Virginia Park Lodge in Co. Cavan.

The newly weds got engaged in June 2018, and are already parents to two children – Sienna and Hayden.

Stephanie Roche and Dean Zambra

Irish footballer Stephanie Roche married her longtime love Dean Zambra in a stunning ceremony in June.

The couple, who have been together for 15 years, celebrated their nuptials with friends and family at the Tulfarris Golf Resort in Wicklow.

Dean, who is also a footballer, proposed to Stephanie in June 2021.

Graham Norton

Graham Norton reportedly married his partner this year.

According to Cork Beo, the popular presenter and his beau toasted their recent wedding at a lavish ceremony at Bantry House in West Cork in July, with over 120 guests in attendance.

Scottish singer Lulu is said to entertained guests at the event as well as a DJ set by Panti Bliss, followed by a performance by members of the Riverdance troupe.

It is understood the party then moved on to Graham’s waterside home in Ahakista where marquees and a catering tent were set up by the harbour.

The talk show host is notoriously private about his love life, and he has kept his partner out of the limelight.

Kerri-Nicole Blanc and Keith Malone

Irish model Kerri-Nicole Blanc married her longtime love Keith Malone in Italy in August.

The Dublin native got engaged to her longterm boyfriend in September 2020.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends in a stunning ceremony in Rome.

Killian O’Sullivan and Debbie McQuillan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐎’𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐧 (@actuallykillian)

Fair City star Killian O’Sullivan married his longtime love Debbie McQuillan in August.

The couple got engaged back in June 2021, and tied the knot at the Westbury Hotel in Dublin.

They are parents to a son named Alex, who they welcomed in January 2022.

Josh van der Flier and Sophie De Patoul

Irish rugby star Josh van der Flier married Sophie De Patoul in August.

The 29-year-old, who plays for Leinster and Ireland, proposed to Sophie last July after two and a half years of dating.

Tadhg Beirne and Harriet Fuller

Irish rugby star Tadhg Beirne married Harriet Fuller in August.

The couple tied the knot in Kilkea Castle in Co. Kildare.

They started dating back in 2018, and the Munster rugby player proposed at the lavish Adare Manor Hotel at the end of 2020.

Lynn Kelly and Robert Barr

Irish model Lynn Kelly married her longtime love Robert Barr in Italy in September.

The former Miss Universe Ireland got engaged to her beau in September 2020, after 15 years together.

Robert proposed while on a trip to Greece on the couple’s anniversary.

Dearbhla Toal and Harry Silke

Irish blogger Dearbhla Toal, aka Belle Azzure, married her longtime love Harry Silke in Donegal in September.

The couple met fourteen years ago, and got engaged in July 2018.

They were originally set to wed on May 2, 2020, which was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Dearbhla and Harry welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cillian, in June 2021.

Ryan Andrews and Michaela O’Neill

Ryan Andrews and his longterm love Michaela O’Neill officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dublin in November.

The couple got married with just immediate family in attendance, and plan to celebrate the occasion with a second wedding with all their loved-ones in Mallorca next summer.

They got engagement last August, after 15 years together.

John Kavanagh and Orlagh Hunter

MMA coach John Kavanagh married his longtime love Orlagh Hunter in a lavish ceremony on December 11.

The couple tied the knot at the five-star Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

John, who is best known for training Conor McGregor, proposed to Orlagh back in 2014.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in August 2020.

James McCarthy and Clodagh O’Mahony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy8)

Dublin GAA star James McCarthy married his girlfriend Clodagh O’Mahony in December.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at the five-star Luttrellstown Castle Resort.

A host of James’ teammates were in attendance – including Paul Flynn, Brian Fenton, Jason Sherlock, Dean Rock, Michael Darragh MacAulay, John Small and Stephen Cluxton.

Johnny Smacks

A host of RTÉ 2FM stars lined out for Johnny Smacks’ secret wedding on December 28.

The 2 Johnnies star, whose real name is Johnny McMahon, married his longterm girlfriend Annie in Cahir in Co. Tipperary.

The couple hosted their wedding reception in Hotel Kilkenny.

Johnny’s best friend and co-host, Johnny B, stood as his best man for the occasion.

A host of familiar faces were spotted at the reception, including The 2 Johnnies producer Maura Fay, and 2FM presenters Tracy Clifford and Emma Power.