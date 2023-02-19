Irish stars tipped to win big at the 2023 BAFTAs

The 2023 BAFTAs will take place in London tonight.

The star-studded awards show will take place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, with hosts Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond at the helm.

It’s set to be a big night for Irish films and actors, who are being tipped for success.

Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin has received 10 nominations, and is tipped to win Best Film.

The film’s leading star Colin Farrell is one of the favourites to win Best Actor.

His co-stars Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon have also received nominations.

Fellow Irish stars Paul Mescal and Daryl McCormack have also been nominated in the Best Actor category for their roles in Aftersun and Good Luck to You Leo Grande respectively.

Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin has been nominated in the Best Film Not In The English Language category.

Wonder and An Irish Goodbye, which are both set in Ireland, are also up for awards tonight.

The 2023 BAFTAs will kick off at 7pm, and you can tune in on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer.

Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces will be stepping out on the red carpet in style.

Check out the full list of nominees here.