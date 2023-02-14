Ad
Irish stars share sweet Valentine’s Day tributes to their significant others

A host of Irish stars are celebrating Valentine’s Day with their loved-ones.

Sharing the love on Instagram, a number of well-known faces have posted sweet tributes to their significant others on social media.

From newlyweds Bonnie Ryan and John Greenhalgh to Nicky Byrne and his wife Georgia, take a look at their posts below:

Bonnie Ryan and John Greenhalgh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)

Rosie Connolly and Paul Quinn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosie Connolly Quinn (@rosieconxxx)

Rosanna Davison and Wes Quirke

Ronan and Storm Keating

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating)

Nicky and Georgina Byrne 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta)

Kian Egan and Jodie Albert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kian Egan (@kianegan)

Miriam Mullins and Tiaan Heyns

Sophie Murray and Sam Donovan 

Robbie and Claudine Keane 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Claudine Keane (@claudinekeane1)

Jennifer and Lauterio Zamparelli 

Kerri-Nicole Blanc and Keith Malone

