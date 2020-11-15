Irish stars react to Katie Taylor’s victory – as she remains undisputed world champion

The 34-year-old has been called a "once in a lifetime athlete"

Irish stars have reacted to Katie Taylor’s win against Spanish boxer Miriam Gutierrez.

The Bray native defended her undisputed title of Women’s Lightweight Boxing Champion of the world on Saturday night, in an epic fight that took place in London’s Wembley Arena.

Following her win, Katie said: “It is all about the legacy and making history in this sport and inspiring the next generation but yeah, people still haven’t seen the best of me yet.”

Celebs from all of Ireland took to social media to support Katie, with many celebrating the “once in a lifetime athlete”.

Comedian Al Foran tweeted: “We are extremely lucky that we’re currently witnessing the greatness of Katie Taylor.

“A once in a lifetime athlete, the greatest this country has ever produced, it’ll be the stuff of legends when we talk to the future generations of her legacy.”

MMA fighter Conor McGregor wrote: Incredible display again @KatieTaylor! Phenomenal!”

Incredible display again @KatieTaylor! Phenomenal!

Also unlucky tonight to @RhysMcKee in UFC competition.

Head up, stay the course!

We take lessons from our wins, we take lessons from our losses.

Embrace it all and move forward!

Congrats guys, great fighting! #IrishFighting ☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 14, 2020

Surely the best ever Irish sports person?🇮🇪🇮🇪 @KatieTaylor pic.twitter.com/pqiYRkmmtp — Conor Mckenna (@CMckenna7) November 14, 2020

@KatieTaylor is phenomenal!

What a boxer, what a fighter, what an athlete. Superb. 👏🏻 — Conrad Cummings (@ChampCummings) November 14, 2020

Big Congrats to @KatieTaylor on another great victory.. She outclassed her opponent. But for those who were impressed by the courage of Miriam Gutierrez, her dreadfully sad back story shows a woman of remarkable courage and substance. … #TaylorGutierrez pic.twitter.com/ykMV4I8hou — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) November 14, 2020

Is there a better Irish Athlete than this absolute legend! @KatieTaylor is a hero. A beautiful role model. 🇮🇪 If you didn't see her fight last night it's up on @YouTube #KatieTaylor pic.twitter.com/6SOhNBaxG7 — Doug Leddin 🇮🇪 (@dougleddin) November 15, 2020