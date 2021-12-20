Irish social media stars Cian Twomey and Emily Rochford are engaged!

The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday, after Cian finally proposed to his longtime love while on a romantic trip to the 5-star Fota Island Resort in Cork.

Alongside a sweet video of him kissing his emotional wife-to-be, Cian wrote: “I think I’ll find it hard to put into words how much this means to me. My best friend, my partner in life and now my fiancé.”

“I am so happy and in awe that I am able to call you my fiancé. My heart is full of warmth and I couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of my life with someone as amazing as you.”

“You make me feel safe, loved and like I am a one of a kind. You mean the world to me and I cannot wait to laugh and share endless more memories with you. My beautiful Emily 💚💍”, he added.

Emily also shared the news with her 224k followers, writing: “JUST GOT ENGAGED 💍😭 @mrciantwomey you have outdone yourself, here’s to forever baby 🥂 I love you 🧡”