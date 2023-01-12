Irish Rugby team to film Drive to Survive style series for Netflix

The Irish Rugby team are set to film a Drive to Survive style series for Netflix this year.

According to the Irish Independent, cameras will follow Ireland’s national rugby team during the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

The docu-series will feature the team’s captain Johnny Sexton, as he hopes to lead Ireland to glory in his last Six Nations.

The series, which is currently titled ‘Six Nations’, is expected to debut in 2024.

Irish Rugby will be hoping to mirror the success of Drive to Survive on Netflix, which has boosted the popularity of Formula 1 as a sport.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive takes fans behind the scenes of F1 racing, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the world championship.

The series has grown in popularity over the past few years, with season 4 attracting the biggest audience to date and breaking into the weekly Top 10 in 56 countries.

Off the back of this success, Netflix has produced similar shows focusing on other sports.

Break Point, which follows the world of professional tennis, will premiere on January 13.

Full Swing, which will go behind-the-scenes of life as a professional golfer, will also make its debut on the streaming platform on February 15 – starring our very own Rory McIlroy.