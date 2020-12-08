Irish rugby star Tadhg Beirne announces engagement

The sports star has popped the question

Tadhg Beirne has announced his engagement to Harriet Fuller.

The Munster rugby player, who has been dating Harriet since 2018, popped the question at the lavish Adare Manor Hotel over the weekend.

Sharing a photo of them on Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote: “Making 2020 one to remember 💍 Feeling very lucky! @harriet.fuller.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tadhg Beirne (@beirney25)

Harriet also shared the exciting news on Instagram, and showed off her sparkling engagement ring.

The bride-to-be captioned the post: “06.12.20 – the man of my dreams asked me to marry him ❤️💍.”