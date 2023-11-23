Irish reality star ‘in talks’ to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Danielle Meagher has claimed she’s in talks to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 43-year-old rose to prominence when she appeared on TV3 reality show Dublin Wives in 2012.

The following year, she appeared on the 2013 series of Celebrity Big Brother alongside the likes of Charlotte Crosby and Louie Spence.

Since then, Danielle has moved to Los Angeles, where she’s been rubbing shoulders with some famous faces.

During an interview with the Sunday World, Danielle said: “All I can say about real Housewives of LA is they would love an Irishwoman to take part and there has been communication, but we will see how it goes.”

Aside for her reality TV career, the 43-year-old is a qualified medical practitioner and earned the nickname ‘Dr Botox’ during the Celtic Tiger era.

Speaking about her move to LA, Danielle said: “I’m living here now about three and a half years and I moved here because there a lot more opportunities.

“I still have clinics are still in Dublin, London and Monaco and I fly back and do clinics and still have a lot of regulars, such as some of the royal family in Monaco.

“I sold my Botox company when its turnover was €2.5 million a year, so I’ve had a nice few years.”

Danielle, interestingly, has also delved into the world of standup comedy.

“I’m now doing big venues in LA,” she explained. “I go on stage and introduce myself like ‘Hi I’m Dr Botox, an Irish Botox doctor, an Irish realty TV star. I did a show back in Ireland that you guys probably never heard of, it’s called the Real Housewives of Ireland, but for a lot less money.’

“I joke about Botox. I also have a go about Selling Sunset, saying ‘I don’t know about the name, maybe it should be called Hookers in Heels’.”