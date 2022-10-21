Irish pop group Six tipped for number one hit amid reunion rumours

Amid rumours Six are set to reunite, Ladbrokes has opened the betting on a potential Irish number one single for the group.

The band was formed on the Irish version of Popstars in 2002 – including bandmates Sarah Keating, Sinead Sheppard, Emma O’Driscoll, Kyle Anderson, Liam McKenna and Andy Orr.

After releasing a number of singles, including their hit song ‘There’s a Whole Lotta Lovin’ Going On’, the group disbanded in early 2003.

However, the old bandmates sparked reunion rumours this week when they posted a photo together on social media.

According to the Irish Sun, all six members enjoyed dinner at the Pearl Brasserie in Dublin over the weekend, following by drinks at the Westbury Hotel.

Now, Ladbrokes is offering odds of 5/1 that the iconic noughties band will secure a chart-topping hit in Ireland in 2023.

There has also been interest in the group releasing a No.1 single sooner than next year, with the bookmaker also installing ‘Six’ at odds of 10/1 for the Christmas No.1 in Ireland.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Noughties nostalgia is rife in pop culture circles with the news that a ‘Six’ reunion could be on the cards and following mounting interest, we have opened the betting on the band securing a No.1 Irish single!”

“It seems there’s still ‘A Whole Lot of Lovin’ for Six in Ireland!”

Last year, production company ShinAwil pitched a one-off special to RTÉ to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Popstars.

At the time, ShinAwil boss Larry Bass told the Irish Sun: “We believe there would be a huge appetite for this.”

“It would be great fun to sit down with the six members of the group and all the people and judges who were involved with Popstars and look back.”

“We pitched it to RTE and we would love to do a show like this. I’m very personally attached to Popstars because it was one of the first big shows I worked on.”

“It’s hard to believe it will be 20 years next year.”