The Love Island star returned home to Limerick for the festive season

Irish nurse gets sweet surprise from Greg O’Shea on Christmas Day

An Irish nurse got a sweet surprise from Greg O’Shea on Christmas Day.

Eimear, who works at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital in Dublin, shared her excitement after receiving a personalised video message and card from the Love Island star.

Sharing the sweet clip to his Instagram Stories, the rugby star wrote: “Thank you Eimear, all the staff in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital and everyone else working today.

“You are amazing and we all appreciate what you do for our country,” the Limerick native added.

In a state of disbelief, Eimear asked her colleague: “Did he actually write this?” before screaming: “No he didn’t!” when discovering he had in fact written the card.

Meanwhile Greg admitted he was missing his sister Jessie, who was unable to make it home this Christmas.

The reality star previously told Goss.ie: “Unfortunately my other sister Jessie lives in Amsterdam and so she won’t be travelling home for Christmas due to Covid.

“She also just had a baby boy which I haven’t met yet. I cannot wait for restrictions to lift so I can meet the little man.”