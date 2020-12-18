EXCLUSIVE: Greg O’Shea shares his excitement about returning home to Limerick for Christmas

The Love Island star also revealed the biggest lessons he's learned in 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Greg O’Shea shares his excitement about returning home to Limerick for...

Greg O’Shea has shared his excitement about returning home to Limerick for Christmas.

The Irish rugby star rose to fame last year, after winning Love Island alongside Amber Gill.

The 25-year-old, who currently lives in Dundrum, spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about his plans for the festive season, and revealed the biggest lessons he’s learned in the past year.

The reality star said: “This Christmas is going to be a lot different to any we have previously experienced, but I’m hoping to celebrate it as close to normal as possible.”

“I am going to go back to my hometown of Limerick over the holidays and stay with my family.

“We are quite traditional in that we always get up early and swap presents,” Greg explained, adding: “Well, my big sister Laura wakes us up!”

“Then we visit our grandparents house and then we have a big family dinner, usually prepared by my mother.

“Unfortunately my other sister Jessie lives in Amsterdam and so she won’t be travelling home for Christmas due to Covid,” he revealed.

“She also just had a baby boy which I haven’t met yet. I cannot wait for restrictions to lift so I can meet the little man.

“Other than that, I am really looking forward to just have the rest of the family under the same roof and chilling out for Christmas.”

Greg shared the biggest lesson he’s learned in 2020: “Always appreciate the people around you and just being able to hang out with them and have a chat.

“Although 2020 has physically separated us all from each other, I feel the pandemic has in some ways brought us closer together and has made us appreciate each others company more.”

Greg revealed his goals for new year included qualifying for the Olympics, and sitting more law exams.

The law graduate also shared his hopes to gain more presenting experience, after landing a Virgin Media show with Muireann O’Connell earlier this year.

The rugby player admitted he would to travel again in the new year, adding: “If restrictions allow!”