Irish model Lynn Kelly marries longtime love Robert Barr in Italy

Irish model Lynn Kelly married her longtime love Robert Barr in Italy today.

The former Miss Universe Ireland took to Instagram to share the first official photo from her wedding day.

She captioned the post: “Mr & Mrs Barr ❤️“

Lynn and Robert got engaged in September 2020, after 15 years together.

Robert proposed while on a trip to Greece on the couple’s anniversary.

Lynn won the award for Best Model at The Gossies 2020, and was crowned Miss Universe Ireland back in 2008.

