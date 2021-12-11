Irish influencer Maeve Madden marries mystery fiancé in intimate ceremony

Maeve Madden has married her mystery fiancé in an intimate ceremony in London.

The couple legally tied the knot on Friday in front of a small group of close friends and family, before hosting their big wedding bash in 2022.

The fitness influencer, who has never shared her partner’s identity on social media, is yet to share official photos from their big day – but has posted small glimpses from the happy occasion on her Instagram Story.

One photo showed Maeve’s wedding flowers, and in another snap the bride wore a white dress as she posed next to a pal.

The model also posted a sweet video of her and her new hubby slow dancing.

The newlyweds spent their wedding night at the luxurious Corinthia Hotel in London.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the London-based blogger shared a snap of a bottle of champagne, which was sent by fellow Irish influencer Mark Rogers and his husband Paul.

Maeve announced her engagement at the start of January, after her partner proposed while they were out hiking.

The news shocked her Instagram followers, as many had no idea she was even in a relationship.

At the time, the Newry native revealed they had been together for three years, but she chose to keep their relationship private.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph earlier this year, Maeve explained: “We just call him ‘himself’ because I’m not a fan of sharing — I share too much in the social media world, I don’t need to share that.”

