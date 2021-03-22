Irish influencer Keilidh Cashell hits out at online trolls

"People can come online and say whatever they want about anyone with no consequences..."

Irish influencer Keilidh Cashell has hit out at online trolls.

The makeup artist took to her Instagram Stories to weigh in on recent conversations about Britney Spears and the media scrutiny she faced.

The Kash Beauty founder wrote: “People are silly. How can you feel so sorry for Britney Spears, see all the horrible stuff the media wrote about her and the effect it had on her and her life.. then come online and make TikToks and horrible comments about other people?”

“You do realise it’s the same thing right? These are actual people you’re talking about. ‘Don’t be online if you can’t take it. It comes with the job.’ Ummm how about no?”

“You’re telling people to put up with bullies, instead of dealing with the actual problem.. which is the fact that people can come online and say whateverrrr they want about anyone with no consequences.”

In recent months, a host of well-known faces in Ireland have shared their support for a new law which could see online bullies jailed for up to five years.

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill makes online bullying a crime, alongside revenge porn, digital harassment, and online stalking.

The Act was named Coco’s Law – after 21-year-old Nicole Fox Fenlon, who died by suicide in 2018 after she was relentlessly abused online.

The law was commenced last month.