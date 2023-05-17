Irish influencer Erika Fox announces ‘major end of an era’ for her blog Retro Flame

Irish influencer Erika Fox has announced she’s ditching her blogger name ‘Retro Flame’.

The Kerry native, who is based in New York, revealed it was a “major end of an era” as she shared the news with her 163k followers on Instagram.

The fashionista has rebranded her website to reflect her real name, and has also changed her username on IG to @erika_fox.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “Hello new username!! 🤍 @erika_fox ….& also hello to a brand new website!! www.erika-fox.com. I’m so excited to finally share it with you!”

⁣

“Major end of an era for Retro Flame and even though I’m a little emotional making the switch, it finally feels like the right time. I started ‘Retro Flame’ over 10 years ago (before I had any idea this could even be a job) and never in a million years could I have imagined how it would change/shape my life into what it has become today.”

“I still remember the night I came up with the name and launched the blog. It was all so exciting … & all these years on, this fresh start feels just as exciting too! ”

“There’s no doubt ‘Retro’ will always be a huge part of who I am 😅 But I’m really looking forward to this new ‘me’.”

“I’ll still be sharing lots of fashion, interiors, & life in New York content… along with some new really exciting things coming soon.”

⁣”I cannot wait to see what you think of the new website. It will be the hub for everything I share going forward – it’s now so easy to find links to what I’m wearing, what’s in my apartment, lots of highly requested New York recommendations and so much more.”

⁣”I really am so grateful for the journey so far and now equally as excited for what this next chapter has in store 🤍🤍🤍,” she added.

The fashion and beauty blogger has amassed an Instagram following of 163k since she moved to New York over eight years ago.

Known for her stunning outfit posts and travel content, fans have grown to love following Erika’s life in the Big Apple over the past few years.

After graduating with a commerce degree from NUI Galway, Erika decided to take the plunge and move to NYC in 2015.

She initially worked as a social media manager for renowned fashion brand Vince Camuto while working on her blog, Retro Flame, part-time.

But as her following started to grow, Erika applied for an O1 visa and decided to work on her blogging and influencing work full-time.

She has since worked on huge campaigns and collaborated with major international brands, securing her place as one of Ireland’s most well-known influencers.

The Kerry native is currently planning her wedding to her fiancé Tommy O’Callaghan, who proposed to her in The Hamptons last October.