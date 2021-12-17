Irish influencer Chloe Boucher announces her engagement

Chloe Boucher has announced her engagement to rugby player Tom Farrell.

The popular influencer shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a sweet photo with her new fiancé.

The Dublin native showed off her diamond engagement ring in the snap, which they took in front of their Christmas tree.

She captioned the post: “Went for a walk and came back with a fiancé 🥰 Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together @tomfarrell_00 🤍.”

Chloe’s longterm love Tom plays for Connacht, and the couple currently live in Galway together.

A host of Chloe’s influencer pals wished her well in the comment section, including Rosie Connolly who wrote: “Ahhhh congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.”

Holly Carpenter also commented, “Omg congratulations ❤️❤️✨,” and Lisa Jordan wrote, “Huge congrats ❤️❤️❤️.: