Irish influencer Charleen Murphy to release debut single: ‘This is honestly a dream’

Irish influencer Charleen Murphy has revealed she’s releasing her debut single next week.

The Dublin native has previously shared her vocal talents on social media by posting snippets of her singing online.

Now, Charleen is set to release her first ever song after hitting the studio with DJ Ev Wilde.

Sharing the news on TikTok, the 24-year-old played a small part of the song, which samples Jamelia’s hit song Superstar.

Charleen captioned the post: “I am so nervous i’m THROWING my phone across the room after this but next wednesday my first ever song with @Ev Wilde, coming on Wednesday 🪩🌸✨.”

“Anyone who knows me knows how long I’ve been singing so this is honestly a dream,” she added.

Charleen also wrote, “I fear we have just made the song of the summer,” over the video.

The influencer, who is currently on holiday in Egypt, also shared another video teasing her new single.

She captioned the post: “Summer 2024 is gonna be the best yet 🪩🌸🫧🐚.”

Charleen has exploded in popularity over the past few years, and has over 231k followers on Instagram and almost 200k on TikTok.

The Dublin native also hosts the popular podcast Hold My Drink with her best friend Ellie Kelly, and won Influencer of the Year at The Gossies 2024 in March.

Speaking to Goss.ie on the pink carpet, Charleen said she was finally feeling like her “old self again” following a turbulent year.

Last February, the social media star was left traumatised after she was attacked by a man at a Dublin hotel.

Craig O’Brien, 28, was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in November, after pleading guilty to assault causing harm to her at the Grafton Capital Hotel on February 10, 2023.

Charleen opened up about how she has been coping since the incident.

When asked whether she’s still on edge since the attack, she told us: “I was for awhile and sometimes I still am if I’m thinking about it but there’s so anymore times now that I’m not thinking about it.”

“There’s times that I just feel good and carefree and it’s so nice to feel like my old self again.”

The 24-year-old added: “Compared to this time last year, how I feel in myself is just night and day so I’m so happy to be happy.”