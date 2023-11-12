Irish influencer Belle Azzure welcomes her second child

Irish influencer Belle Azzure has welcomed her second child with her husband Harry Silke.

The blogger, whose real name is Dearbhla Toal, announced the news via Instagram on Sunday.

Sharing a sweet photo of her newborn, the influencer wrote: “Welcome to the world Oisín Silke 🌎💙. 10/11/2023 ✨. Our hearts have doubled in size 🥺💙💙.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section of Dearbhla’s post to congratulate her and Harry.

Aimee Connolly wrote: “Aw congrats Dearbhla!”

Louise Cooney, who recently welcomed her first child, commented: “😭😭😭😭 too many emotions running through my veins. Jude’s bestie for life ❤️ love you! Gorgeous pics xxx.”

Meanwhile, Ailbhe Garrihy penned: “Huge congrats he’s a dote 😍😍.”

The Meath native announced her pregnancy back in May.

Dearbhla and Harry, who met fourteen years ago, got engaged in July 2018.

The couple tied the knot in Donegal in September 2022.

They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cillian, in June 2021.