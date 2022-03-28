Irish influencer Aideen Kate announces she’s launching her own brand

Irish influencer Aideen Kate has announced she’s launching her own beauty brand.

The makeup artist took to Instagram to share the exciting news, revealing her brand ‘True Beauty by Aideen Kate’ will be launching “soon”.

The social media star later thanked her followers for their support, writing: “Overwhelmed with the response to @truebeautybyak so far 🥺”

“I’m just so happy and appreciate all of your support so much, thank you thank you thank youuu 🤍 just shared a little sneak peak of what’s to come over on the brand page… I am so excited for yous to see! 👀” she teased.

Fellow influencer Lisa McGowan commented on the post: “LOVE the packaging… great teaser 😍”, while Bláthnaid Murphy penned: “Omg no way!! Congratulations babes 👏🏽 can’t wait to see 🤍”

One follower added: “This is amazing Aideen, so well deserved. Can’t wait to see the collection xx”