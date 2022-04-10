Irish boxer Kellie Harrington marries her longtime love Mandy Loughlin

Kellie Harrington married her longtime love Mandy Loughlin over the weekend.

The Irish boxer met her beau at a boxing club in Bray back in 2009, and the pair have been together ever since.

The couple tied the knot on Friday, April 8th, and enjoyed their reception at The Old Spot in Dublin.

The newly weds both wore stunning white dresses for their special day, with Kellie opting to wear a pair of trousers underneath her gown.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio last year about her relationship with the Olympian, Mandy said: “It’s so rare to find everything that Kellie has, together.” “I don’t know how she has the energy to spread herself around the way she does. And the things she does, she gives back so much to people.” Mandy continued: “She brings 110pc to whatever she does. She brings the craic, she brings passion and excitement.” “If you meet Kellie and you are talking to her, she just makes you want to be a better person.” “We met about 13 years ago boxing. She used to have to trek over from Bray to train and we met there and clicked, and the rest is history,” she added.