Irish actress Aisling Franciosi to star alongside Sandra Bullock in new film

Irish actress Aisling Franciosi is set to star alongside Sandra Bullock in a new film called ‘The Unforgivable’.

The movie sees Hollywood actress Sandra play a woman who, after being released from prison, realises no one is ready to forgive her violent crimes and sets off in search of her estranged sister – played by Dublin native Aisling.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Academy Award-winner Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Although she feels a pull to the place she once called home, only harsh judgment awaits her there.”

“Ruth’s only hope for redemption is in finding her estranged younger sister Katie (Aisling Franciosi), who she was forced to leave behind.”

“In her quest to reunite with Katie and adjust to life on the outside, Ruth encounters obstacles she expects and those she never saw coming from those whose lives are disrupted by her release.”

Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas and Linda Emond also star in the film, which will land on Netflix on December 10.

Aisling is best known for her appearances on RTÉ’s The Fall, Legends and The Nightingale.

The 28-year-old shared the trailer for the film to Instagram, and wrote: “Feel very lucky to have been a part of this production with a great cast and crew. ✨”

“#TheUnforgivable is out on @netflix December 10th.”

