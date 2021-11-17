Ireland AM star Paul Ryder announces his engagement

Ireland AM star Paul Ryder has announced his engagement.

The entertainment reporter proposed to his boyfriend of two years Eddie McCann during a romantic trip to Cork.

Sharing the news via Instagram on Tuesday, the former Ireland’s Got Talent star wrote: “..tonight, on our anniversary, I asked my best friend and the reason I smile every day, to marry me. HE SAID YES. ✨”

A host of Paul’s famous friends took to the comment section to congratulate the couple on their exciting news.

Irish singer Lyra wrote: “Oooo amazing 😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Makeup artist to the stars Michelle Regazzoli Stone commented: “Ah stop!!!!! I’m so happy for you both 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤩🤩”, while former Fair City actress Jenny Dixon penned: “Ah super congratulations ❤️xx”

Paul proposed to Eddie in the River Lee Hotel, two years after meeting him at an event in Belfast.