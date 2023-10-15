Inside Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ multi-million pound London home – which they are selling

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have put their beautiful four-bedroom London home on the market.

The house is currently up for sale and listed by Knight Frank Estate Agents for a whopping £5,950,000 (€6.8m).

The London home is advertised as a split-level apartment and is incredibly modern in style – boasting three bathrooms, three reception rooms, a bar and a the family’s own personal gym.

The home is part of an exclusive development of just eight luxury apartments in a gated community.

The glamorous pad boasts floor-to-ceiling length windows, which open out onto a terrace, extending the contemporary kitchen come dining area.

The home is filled with a variety of artwork and even includes a daily concierge service and two lavish dressing rooms.

As well as asking potential buyers to cough up the hefty asking price, there is also an annual service charge of £25,000 (€28,819).

This is the second home put up on the market by the couple this year, as they also recently sold their home in Howth for a whopping €1.3 million.

The couple, who share three children, also own a home in Jersey.

Model and presenter Vogue, 37 and Made In Chelsea star Spencer, 34, previously gave a tour of their London home last year.

At the time, Vogue said: “We always have a lot of art everywhere. All of that is mine bar the bird. Spenny likes to say he doesn’t like it, but I love it in the space.”

The estate agent describes the property as an open-plan design that makes the most of its orientation and the light.

Vogue and Spencer met at the training camp for TV show The Jump back in January 2017.

The couple tied the knot in 2018, and have since welcomed three children together – Theodore, Gigi and Otto.