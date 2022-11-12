Influencer Lucy Fitz shares update after her waters broke at 18 weeks pregnant

Irish influencer Luzy Fitzgibbon has shared an update after revealing her waters broke at 18 weeks pregnant.

The Limerick native, who is based in Barcelona, recently announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Dylan Fitzharris.

The influencer later revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Fitzgibbon (@luccyyfitz)

Taking to her Instagram story, Lucy showed off her baby bump while lying in a hospital bed.

She wrote: “Another day, still a little heart beating in there 🤞🏽🥹🫶🏼.”

“She’s the best, me and Dylan always joke how literally indestructible she is. Hahaha she’s tough out.”

Lucy announced on Wednesday that her waters had broken at 18 weeks pregnant.

She told her followers: “Always hate going MIA on here for a few days so l’m gonna pop this story up to let you all know that, unfortunately my waters broke at only 18 weeks pregnant.”

“It’s now a waiting game, to see what’s going to happen – obviously baby needs waters to survive, but there’s still a little heartbeat there, she’s a fighter and has been since day 1. I’m now at high risk of infection so l’m going to be monitored in here for a while, possibly a week.”

“Keep us in your thoughts, no matter what happens I’m so proud of our little girl and the fighter she so clearly is and has been right from the very beginning (ahh I’m welling up typing this).”

“This has been such a tough journey for us and it just seems to be one thing after the next, im trying to stay hopeful, but you know yourself when you’re met with the facts.”

“We’re both so drained physically & mentally, but hopefully I’ll bounce back soon. Love you all,” she added.

Lucy delighted her followers last month when she announced her pregnancy on social media.

Posting a video documenting her pregnancy so far, she wrote: “From highest of highs, to lowest of lows.. our miracle baby is on the way 🥹🫶🏽🤍.”

The influencer later confirmed she was expecting a baby girl.

Lucy gained a huge following on social media in 2019 when she shared a video opening her Leaving Cert results for the first time.

In the video, Lucy broke down and admitted she was disappointed with her results, and was commended at the time for sharing such an honest video.

The Limerick native went on to secure big brand deals, which included launching her own best-selling makeup palette with Inglot.

But earlier this year, Lucy was left devastated after her Instagram account was deleted over a body positivity post.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, she explained that when she re-shared another woman’s body positivity post to the social media platform, it got reported for breaking “community guidelines”.

“I requested a review straight away like I always do, and then five minutes later I logged into Instagram and [the account] was just gone,” she recalled. “It’s really disappointing, especially when it’s just body positive things that I share.”

The social media star said of her account being deleted: “It is absolutely heartbreaking.”

“That Instagram page started off when I was fifteen doing makeup. Since then, over the last six years, it’s just been a journey. I’ve documented my journey and me transitioning from a teenager into an adult.”

“I documented everything, like I had holidays up there, I had big collaborations that I would’ve gotten in the past… just so much is on there now, just for it all to be gone for not even a legitimate reason.”

Lucy continued: “If a person is frustrated by another person living their life, and trying to make a change, you know it is absolutely a reflection on that person.”

“I think self-awareness of this is so important because if you’re getting frustrated yourself, or annoyed and you’re starting to troll people then it’s clearly, clearly a reflection on you.”

“Rather than putting time and energy into trying to get a page taken down for sharing a positive message, you just need to take a look at yourself and work on yourself.”

“I do understand having a bit of not anger, but like getting jealous I suppose. We’ve all had it sometimes, and it’s just really important to grow from that because having jealousy or anger towards someone is just keeping yourself from happiness.”

The YouareSoDAMNHot founder explained: “The reporting [of my posts] has been going on for a couple of months now, well nearly coming on a year and I don’t think it’s actually anything to do with my OnlyFans because I don’t actually really promote my OnlyFans on my Instagram.”

“If it is about my OnlyFans, I really don’t see the issue because anything I’ve ever put up I’ve been either clothed in underwear or wearing some sort of clothes. I’ve always been respectful.”

“If people are getting triggered by a woman expressing herself in her own body, or wearing whatever she wants even if it’s less clothing, I think that that really needs to stop as a society and we need to start encouraging women to express themselves more with their body and with what they wear.”

Lucy told Goss.ie: “If women want to put up an underwear picture then that’s totally acceptable. But we’re shamed for it, women are so shamed for their bodies. If we are being sexual in ourselves then it’s shameful, but we are sexualised all the time by other people.”

“I just think it’s wrong and it’s what led to my page being deleted, by people having anger towards women expressing themselves in their body, we all really need to try to suppress that and really get rid of it.”

At the time, Lucy said she was going to use the opportunity to “re-brand” herself and make a “fresh start” on Instagram – and she’s since gained over 22.3k followers on her new account.

The two-time Gossies winner explained: “In the past six months to a year I have thought about kind of just re-branding myself in a way.”

“I think this is a perfect opportunity for a fresh start to really re-brand myself as the person I am today and the content that I like to put out.”

“I’m going to continue on my TikTok, probably make another Instagram soon and just gonna take a positive, a fresh start, a chance to break into new audiences and maybe build new followers.”