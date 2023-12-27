Influencer Lauren Whelan goes Instagram official with TikTok star boyfriend

Influencer Lauren Whelan has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, TikTok star Shane Morgan.

Earlier in the week, the content creator confirmed her relationship with Shane after previously teasing that she had a new man in her life.

Last Saturday, Lauren posted a TikTok alongside her new beau, in which she captioned: “I’M MARRIED” – a nod to the latest TikTok sound trending on the social media platform at the moment.

Lauren has since taken to her Instagram stories to wish her new beau a happy birthday.

The pair in fact share the same birthday.

Lauren wrote alongside a snap of the pair: “Happy bday to my love and bday twin @shanemeergan”

Shane also took to his social media to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday.

He wrote: “Happy birthday my lovely birthday twin”

The content creator previously soft launched her new romance in a previous TikTok video, which briefly featured Shane.

The video showed her new beau coming in to frame, picking her up and carrying her off camera.

One TikTok user penned: “She visually said ‘she’s taken’😭😍.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “not the soft launch.”

Earlier in the month, Lauren shared a ‘Get Ready with Me’ video of her getting ready for a double date.

The social media star revealed she and her mystery beau were heading out with her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend for their second date.

Speaking to her TikTok followers, Lauren said: “I’m so excited for this, because I’ve always wanted to go on a double date with my bestie.”

“My best friend’s boyfriend is actually the sweetest boy in the world, and I just think they’re gonna get along so well.”

“So, the plan tonight is for us all to go out for tapas and then go to a bar and have some drinks.”

“But he actually doesn’t drink, so we’re just gonna have kind of a chill night and then maybe go out and do a little bit of dancing. I’ll have like a cocktail or two, but we’re not gonna go too crazy.”

Meanwhile, Shane sparked rumours he’s dating Lauren when he told the same spiel about going on a second date, which happened to be a date with her, her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend.