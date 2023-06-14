Influencer Chloe Boucher marries rugby star beau Tom Farrell in intimate ceremony

Chloe Boucher married her rugby star beau Tom Farrell in an intimate ceremony today.

The couple legally wed at The Dean Hotel in Galway ahead of their second wedding later this month.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Chloe posted a sweet photo of her and Tom looking happier than ever after exchanging vows.

She captioned the post: “It’s legal! Roll on round 2 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏽‍♂️🤍 #hitched

Chloe announced her engagement to Tom in December 2021 via Instagram.

The Dublin native showed off her diamond engagement ring in the snap, which they took in front of their Christmas tree.

She captioned the post: “Went for a walk and came back with a fiancé 🥰 Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together @tomfarrell_00 🤍.”

Chloe’s longterm love Tom plays for Connacht, and the couple currently live in Galway together.