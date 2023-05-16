Ian Dempsey shuts down speculation he’s set to leave Today FM show

Ad
Ian Dempsey
Ian Dempsey has shut down speculation he’s set to leave his popular Today FM show.

The 62-year-old, who has been working at the station since 1998, hosts The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday from 6 – 9am.

According to the Irish Sun, industry sources recently hinted Ian was planning on stepping away from the programme.

But Ian has since told the newspaper: “I’m happy to confirm that I’m not leaving.”

“I have a contract to present the breakfast show until the end of September 2024.”

Ian’s show remains the biggest on commercial radio in Ireland, with a listenership of 208,000.

The 62-year-old added: “It’s a real privilege to get the opportunity to wake up the nation every morning and we’re delighted to see that even more people are making us part of their morning routine!”

