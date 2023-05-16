Ian Dempsey shuts down speculation he’s set to leave Today FM show

Ian Dempsey has shut down speculation he’s set to leave his popular Today FM show.

The 62-year-old, who has been working at the station since 1998, hosts The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday from 6 – 9am.

According to the Irish Sun, industry sources recently hinted Ian was planning on stepping away from the programme.

But Ian has since told the newspaper: “I’m happy to confirm that I’m not leaving.”

“I have a contract to present the breakfast show until the end of September 2024.”

Ian’s show remains the biggest on commercial radio in Ireland, with a listenership of 208,000.

The 62-year-old added: “It’s a real privilege to get the opportunity to wake up the nation every morning and we’re delighted to see that even more people are making us part of their morning routine!”