Hollywood actor confirmed to appear on The Late Late Show

Richard E. Grant has been confirmed to appear on The Late Late Show.

The RTÉ show announced the news via their social media accounts on Wednesday.

Sharing a series of photos of the actor arriving at The Late Late Show for his last appearance on the talk show back in April, they wrote: “We’re delighted to have Hollywood star @RichardEGrant joining us this Friday.” 

“Here he is arriving to the #LateLate back in April 2015!”

A spokesperson for The Late Late Show said: “Hollywood actor Richard E. Grant set to join host Ryan Tubridy live in studio on this week’s Late Late Show.”

The rest of the line-up for Friday night’s The Late Late Show has yet to be confirmed.

 

