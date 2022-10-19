Here’s who is replacing Damien O’Reilly on RTÉ’s Countrywide

RTÉ have announced the new Countrywide presenter, following the news of Damien O’Reilly’s departure from RTÉ Radio 1.

On Tuesday, the broadcaster announced his decision to pursue a new role in Brussels, after 24 years with the station.

The presenter has been at the helm of Countrywide for the past 13 years.

On Wednesday, RTÉ announced Philip Boucher-Hayes as Damien’s replacement.

The broadcaster has been reporting on and presenting RTÉ Radio 1 programmes since the early 1990s.

He currently presents climate action series Hot Mess regularly replaces Claire Byrne on the Today programme.

Philip has produced and presented award-winning radio and podcast series such as Treasure Island: The Hunt For The Falcon Blanco and Boom Bust Broke.

Philip said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started on Countrywide.”

Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Peter Woods said: “As a journalist, Philip has always emphasised the importance of story. We’re delighted to have him join Countrywide and its excellent production team led by Eileen Heron.”

The broadcaster will start presenting Countrywide on RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday, November 12.