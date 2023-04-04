Here’s the first look at Nicola Coughlan in the highly anticipated Barbie movie

The character posters for the upcoming Barbie movie are here.

Margot Robbie will star as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling will play her love interest Ken in the Greta Gerwig film – which hits cinemas this summer.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan will also star in the highly anticipated flick, playing a diplomat Barbie.

The stellar cast also includes Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, and Will Ferrell.

The satirical film will follow the titular character as she is expelled from Barbie Land for not being perfect enough, and sets off on an adventure in the real world.

Will Ferrell, who plays a Mattel CEO in the film, has already called the project “the ultimate example of high art and low art” and “an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society”.

Barbie The Movie hits cinemas on July 21.

Check out the teaser trailer below: