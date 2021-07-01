Hector Ó hEochagáin announces the sudden death of his brother in heartbreaking statement

Hector Ó hEochagáin announces the sudden death of his brother in heartbreaking...

Hector Ó hEochagáin has announced the sudden death of his brother in a heartbreaking post.

The statement was shared on his Twitter account this morning, and explained Hector wouldn’t be recording his podcast with Tommy Tiernan this week.

The statement reads: “So it’s with a sad heart that we bring the news of the sudden passing of Hector’s brother Freddie.”

“He was the star of many great adventures and tales that were told on this podcast over the last year.”

“As a mark of respect to Freddie and his family in Ireland and Denmark, there will be no episode from the Hen House this week.”

“Memories and smiles will stay with us forever… Rest in Peace now Freddie,” the statement concluded.

Hector’s followers expressed their condolences under the tweet, and said they always loved the stories he told about Freddie on the podcast.

One follower wrote: “Deepest condolences Hector. Always love your stories and adventures with Freddie. May he rest in peace.”

Another commented: “Jesus Hector, I’m so very sorry for your loss! Just awful news. Thinking of you and all your family at this difficult time. Through your many wonderful podcast stories of Freddie, we all felt we knew and loved him too. He definitely knew how much you loved him. RIP Fred.”