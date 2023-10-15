Heartwarming moment between Johnny Sexton and his son goes viral – after Ireland’s Rugby World Cup defeat

A heartwarming moment between Johnny Sexton and his son has gone viral, after Ireland’s Rugby World Cup defeat.

The Irish team faced New Zealand in the quarter final of the tournament in Stade de France, Paris on Saturday night.

The nail-biting game ended with the All Blacks winning by 4 points, meaning Ireland narrowly missed out on place in next weekend’s semi-final.

It was an emotional night for many reasons, as the game also marked the end of captain Johnny Sexton’s professional rugby career.

The Dubliner, 38, was seen walking off the pitch with his son Luca – and the cameras captured a touching moment between the pair.

Luca was seen telling his father: “You’re still the best dad.”

After the game, a tearful Johnny told reporters: “How can you be prouder to be Irish when you see what’s happened over the last six weeks really? We get behind the team like no other, it’s incredible and it’s not wasted on us.”

“That’s why it is so hard to take really, that we didn’t give them another couple of weekends. But, as [head coach Andy Farrell] said, it’s small margins. That’s sport; that’s life.”

“This group will bounce back. They’re an incredible group, led by the man beside me. The best group I have ever been a part of, bar none. These guys they will go on and achieve great things, and I’ll be sitting in the stand, having a pint like you lads.”