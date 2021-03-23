Greg O’Shea celebrates his second birthday in lockdown in the BEST way

Greg O’Shea is celebrating his second birthday in lockdown.

The Love Island star turned 26 today, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to spend the day with his family and friends.

That didn’t stop the Limerick native from making the most of his special day, with Greg putting his party hat and birthday badge on for the occasion.

Sharing a snap with a birthday balloon and a Colin The Caterpillar cake to Instagram, the rugby star wrote: “You know what’s sadder than a lockdown birthday… a second lockdown birthday 🥳 “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

Greg’s fellow Love Islanders took to the comment section to send him birthday wishes, including Michael Griffiths, who wrote: “Happy birthday g 🙏🏾”.

Jordan Hames commented: “Happy birthday my brother !!!!”

Last year, Greg marked the day by creating an iconic meme of a man standing and sitting by himself.

He captioned the post: “So today I celebrated my birthday in self-isolation 🥳”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)