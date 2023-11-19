Grainne Gallanagh announces her engagement to her boyfriend Ryan

Grainne Gallanagh has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Ryan Coleman.

The former Miss Universe Ireland shared the news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a sweet selfie of the pair as she showed off her engagement ring, Grainne wrote: “When Ryan called daddy to ask for his approval to ask me to marry him daddy responded ‘well you know each other long enough now Ryan’ 😂.”

“So here we are… even after all these years I still got the shock of my life 💍.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

James Patrice wrote: “Aaahhhh congrats!! Xx,” while Fionnuala Jay commented: “Ah gorge news!!!! Congrats x.”

Meanwhile, Muireann O’Connell penned: “Congratulations Gráinne!”

Grainne and Ryan, who grew up in the same area in Buncrana, Donegal, have been together for over 10 years.

The couple moved to Australia back in April.