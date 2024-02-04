Gerald Keane pays tribute to ex-partner Lisa Murphy: ‘She was a real lady’

Gerald Keane has paid tribute to his ex-partner Lisa Murphy after the socialite sadly passed away on February 1.

The celebrity solicitor and the former Dublin housewife dated for 10 years, between 2006 and 2016.

The former model sadly passed away on Thursday, following a long battle with a serious medical condition.

The 67-year-old has revealed to The Irish Mirror: “My daughter Kirsten is so upset, she was very close to Lisa. She formed a very important part of my life and my daughter’s life.”

“She shaped Kirsten’s life. Kirsten was quite young growing up and Lisa was a wonderful lady.”

“When somebody is in your life from the age of nine to 18, it’s a very important formative part of your life. She was like a second mum and somebody to look up to.”

“You couldn’t count the amount of time they spent together, they spoiled each other, shopping together. Lisa was a second mum to her. We’ll be at the service on Tuesday.”

“Kids looked up to her hugely, her charisma.”

He continued: “She had so many great characteristics, you couldn’t criticise her. She would never say anything bad about anybody and nothing got her down.”

“She would look on the bright side of everything and was very thoughtful and giving of her time.”

“She was as close to perfect as you could get, we had many great memories together. I was so saddened to hear the news. She was a real lady, anybody would be impressed with her.”

The Ballinteer native is said to have bravely fought her condition before ultimately passing away as a result of it.

Lisa was not one for shying away from the spotlight and had two other very public relationships.

Lisa was also engaged to the Riverdance star Michael Flatley and shared a relationship with the boxer Joe Egan.

Michael who revealed he had visited his ex in hospital before her death, told the Irish Independent: “I visited Lisa in St Vincent’s Hospital yesterday. I spent time with her and also with her family. It’s heartbreaking.”

“She was a lovely, caring person. I got the call from her father, Des, early this morning with the news. It’s very, very sad. God rest her soul.”