Georgie Crawford shares update ahead of the arrival of her second child

Georgie Crawford has shared an update ahead of the arrival of her second child.

The Good Glow podcast host has been posting snaps of her journey to meet her surrogate mother to her Instagram Stories, taking her 105k followers along with her on the exciting trip.

In a video taken during her seven hour stop over in Munich, Germany, Georgie said: “We have a late flight tonight and huge week ahead. We are getting to go for a scan with our surrogate mother and meet her for the first time, all going well.”

She continued: “We’re not holding the outcome of anything too tightly at the moment. We’re just going with the flow.”

“I was just sitting there thinking about my embryos and the journey they have been on. Dublin to Ukraine, Ukraine to Slovakia, back to Kiev, out to Slovakia again, over to France. It has just been wild.”

“We just cannot believe our little baby is growing and thriving and 37 weeks pregnant tomorrow. It’s just a mind-blowing time and thank you so much for the support. It means the absolute world.”

Georgie captioned the story: “We almost had a dash to the airport on Wednesday but it was a false alarm. Our little baby is still tucked up and happy out.”

“So many unexpected emotions this week. It feels out of this world. Your kind words have gone such a long way today. THANK YOU x”

It comes after she shared a photo on Instagram of her and her family at the airport before they jetted off to meet their newest family member.

She captioned the post: “And so the adventure of a lifetime commences. We’re on our way!!! 🐣”

Rosanna Davison commented: “Amazing! Wishing you all the very best 🥰❤️✨”

Terrie McEvoy wrote: “🥹 so exciting!!! The very best of luck xxxxx”

Rosie Connolly penned: “Just incredible ❤️ So excited for your next chapter with your gorgeous family 🥰”

Thalia Heffernan wrote: “I just got full goosebumps!!!! Enjoy every incredible second. Sending all of you so much love. Xxxxxx”

Georgie and Jamie started looking into surrogacy after Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and subsequently froze her eggs before undergoing treatment.

After a number of setbacks in their surrogacy journey, Georgia announced back in April that her surrogate had become pregnant.

She wrote at the time: “I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!! After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us.”

“In a million years I could never describe the emotions we have felt this year, our baby is due after the summer. We are so grateful to the brave man who rescued our embryos from Ukraine back in Feb, 2022.”

“But most of all we owe everything to the incredible lady who is carrying our baby for us, an earth angel, words cannot describe our gratitude.”

“I have so much love in my heart writing these words. It hasn’t been an easy road for us, so much so, that it’s hard to believe it’s real.”

Georgie and Jamie, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to a five-year-old daughter named Pia.