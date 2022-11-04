Gemma Arterton confirms she’s expecting first child with Irish actor husband

Gemma Arterton has confirmed she’s expecting her first child with her Irish actor husband Rory Keenan.

The 36-year-old shared the happy news by showing off her baby bump at the Raindance Film Festival awards on Thursday night.

In photos published by MailOnline, the former Bond star beamed at the cameras as she cradled her burgeoning bump.

The actress was first linked to Rory in 2017 when they were spotted kissing at a gig.

Two years later, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Co. Wicklow in September 2019.

The Irish actor, who hails from Dublin, is best known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, War & Peace, and Versailles.

He also starred alongside Amy Huberman in RTÉ’s legal drama, Striking Out, and appeared in Katherine Ryan’s comedy drama The Duchess in 2020.