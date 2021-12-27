GAA star Declan Hannon proposes to girlfriend Louise Cantillon over Christmas

Declan Hannon has proposed to his longterm love Louise Cantillon.

The GAA star, who is the captain of the Limerick hurling team, got down on one knee on Slea Head beach in Dingle this morning.

Louise, who works for Spin South West, shared the exciting news on Instagram this afternoon alongside photos of them on the beach.

She captioned the post: “Extra sparkly sunrise ar Chom Dhíneol ar maidin…”

A host of well-known faces congratulated the couple in the comment section, including Una Healy who wrote: “Congratulations Louise! 💕.”

Limerick influencer Louise Cooney also commented: “Congrats guys 😍👏.”