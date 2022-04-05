GAA players wanted for new Liam Neeson movie filming in Donegal

GAA players are being sought to appear in Liam Neeson’s new film The Land of Saints and Sinners, which is currently filming in Co. Donegal.

The new action blockbuster will tell the story of a retired assassin who is forced into a game of cat and mouse with three terrorists.

Filming began in the fishing port of Killybegs and its surrounding areas at the end of March and is expected to last until May.

Belfast-born actor Ciarán Hinds will also star in the flick, which will be directed by Robert Lorenz.

A call has been sent out for movie extras to take part in scenes for the film, featuring a GAA game, which is set to be shot in southwest Donegal on May 6 and May 9.

Casting agents are looking for a rugged look, so those applying with tight haircuts may be ruled out of a starring role.

A spokesperson for movieextras.ie said: “What we are looking for is 1970s hairstyles (sideburns, moustaches, beards and longer hairstyles all welcome), GAA players, men and women of all ages, good availability (continuity roles will require multiple shoot days!)”

In addition to male Gaelic footballers, casting agents are also on the lookout for extras to play coaches and referees.

There is also reportedly a chance to star in a pub scene, with filming to take place from May 25 to May 27.

Liam and his co-star Ciarán are longtime friends, and have starred opposite each other in a number of films including John Boorman’s Excalibur.

The New York-based star, 69, said he jumps at any chance he gets to get home to Ireland.