Former Miss Ireland Emma Waldron marries beau Andrew Chen in intimate ceremony

Former Miss Ireland Emma Waldron has married her beau Andrew Chen in an intimate ceremony.

The couple tied the knot in Moab, Utah in front of the stunning backdrop of the Arches National Park.

Sharing the news on social media, Andrew shared a video of their family enjoying a post-ceremony dinner, and wrote: “Big news! @EmmaBWaldron and I are married 😍.”

Big news! @EmmaBWaldron and I are married 😍 We did it in Moab UT (next to castleton tower) next to the red rocks and with our immediate family The ceremony had us giving some longish vows, we had a beautiful dinner (vid below), then some dancing! Next week, Japan for the… pic.twitter.com/pQzFVK6gnb — andrew chen (@andrewchen) September 11, 2023

“We did it in Moab UT (next to castleton tower) next to the red rocks and with our immediate family.

“The ceremony had us giving some longish vows, we had a beautiful dinner (vid below), then some dancing! Next week, Japan for the honeymoon!”

Emma reposted Andrew’s tweet and wrote: “still pinching myself 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻🐶 it was so special to take our families to our favorite place in the world to get married. 1 week down, a lifetime to go 💙.”

She’s also changed her name to Emma Waldron Chen on social media.

still pinching myself 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻🐶 it was so special to take our families to our favorite place in the world to get married. 1 week down, a lifetime to go 💙 https://t.co/2Y0ZwAheD7 — Emma Waldron Chen (@EmmaBWaldron) September 11, 2023

The news comes less than two months after the model announced her engagement to Andrew in July.

Sharing the news on social media, Emma posted a series of snaps with her fiancé, alongside the caption: “We’ve been keeping a little secret 💍💙we’re getting married 👰‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️💍.”

we’ve been keeping a little secret 💍💙we’re getting married 👰‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️💍 pic.twitter.com/1rrb6DZ7d1 — Emma Waldron (@EmmaBWaldron) July 20, 2023

Emma was just 20 years old when she won Miss Ireland back in 2010.

The model went on to finish in fourth place in the prestigious Miss World pageant.

After becoming a pageant queen, Emma relocated to the US, where she met her now-husband Andrew in Austin.

While she still works as a model, Emma also founded an online platform for women called WiLDE.